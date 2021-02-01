Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 23,244 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $73,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 578.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.