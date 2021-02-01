Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 32,175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $193,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

TSLA stock traded up $40.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $834.31. 644,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,159,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $751.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $790.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,636.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.