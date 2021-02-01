Royale Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.50 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

Royale Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

