Royale Finance Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.47 million and $992,929.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00149903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00068103 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00266197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 tokens.

Royale Finance Token Trading

Royale Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

