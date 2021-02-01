(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) Shares Up 7.8%

(RSI) (NYSE:RSI) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $19.59. 2,013,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,588,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of (RSI) in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

(RSI) Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

