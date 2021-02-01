RSK Infrastructure Framework 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $113.90 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00150627 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00038817 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,553,344 tokens. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

RSK Infrastructure Framework can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

