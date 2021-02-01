Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 10,320,000 shares. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $11.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

