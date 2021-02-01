Ruff Market Capitalization Hits $6.21 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $171,162.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

