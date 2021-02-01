Rupiah Token Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $745,586.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rupiah Token Token Profile

IDRT is a token. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token's total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

