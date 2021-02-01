Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Russel Metals stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

