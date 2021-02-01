Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $634.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

