RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 761 ($9.94) price objective on shares of RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 658.20 ($8.60).

Shares of RWS traded up GBX 13.21 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 601.21 ($7.85). 8,312,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. RWS Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 399.71 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 767 ($10.02). The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 589.60.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

