RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Down 27.2% in January

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 85,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:RYB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.48. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,984. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. On average, analysts forecast that RYB Education will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

