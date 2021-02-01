Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 193,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 246,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

RYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $498.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 2,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ryerson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

