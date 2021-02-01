RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.17

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 184250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$29.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

