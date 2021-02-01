Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.66.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $177.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

