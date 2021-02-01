SAFE DEAL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,980.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $196,980.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00017577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00145732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00267061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

