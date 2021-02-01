Safe Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $120,708.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001158 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.