Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $100,570.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

