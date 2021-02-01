SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $68,531.68 and $1.38 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021302 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

