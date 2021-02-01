Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $73.58 on Monday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $79.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

