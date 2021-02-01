Saia (SAIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAIA opened at $176.75 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $203.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.44 and its 200 day moving average is $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

