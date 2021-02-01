Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL) Stock Price Up 25%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 204,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 581,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

About Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (SJL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.