salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.18. 181,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average of $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

