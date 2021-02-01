Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $9.95 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.