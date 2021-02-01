Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 134,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 82,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

