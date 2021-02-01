Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,214,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Sanofi worth $885,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

