Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Tops $0.0948 on Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $56,466.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

