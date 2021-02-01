SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the period. SAP makes up 0.8% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of SAP worth $1,086,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $6,040,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 12,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in SAP by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Pritchard Capital downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.60. 38,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.37. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.