Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Down 31.0% in January

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 138,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Saul Centers by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 16.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Saul Centers by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of BFS stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.28. 80,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,832. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

