Scala Hits One Day Trading Volume of $999.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Scala has a market cap of $1.02 million and $999.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00145732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00267061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,491,500,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,691,500,886 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.