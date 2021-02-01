Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY) Trading Down 10.4%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 218,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 317,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.66 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17.

About Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining Corp. (SCY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.