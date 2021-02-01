Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SCFLF opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.