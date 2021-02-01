Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.