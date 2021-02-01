Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 280,000 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £98,000 ($128,037.63).
LON SUPP opened at GBX 34.45 ($0.45) on Monday. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 18.89 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £313.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.06.
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile
