Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 280,000 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £98,000 ($128,037.63).

LON SUPP opened at GBX 34.45 ($0.45) on Monday. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 18.89 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.52). The stock has a market cap of £313.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.06.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

