Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

SHNWF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Schroders alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.