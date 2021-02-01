Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 34,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

