Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $712,000.

SCHR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.94. 13,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,963. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

