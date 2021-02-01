Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,963. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40.

