Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $38.52. 18,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,095. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

