Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Trimmed by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.92. 5,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

