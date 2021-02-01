Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.26 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49.

