Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,129 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 9.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39.

