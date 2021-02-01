SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.97 on Monday. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.64 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

