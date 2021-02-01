S&CO Inc. Buys 6,454 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

