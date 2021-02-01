Scorum Coins 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,465.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Scorum Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $171,646.36 and $5,465.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00149583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068120 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00265876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00067089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038481 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

