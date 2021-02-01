Scorum Coins Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Scorum Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $145,280.99 and $5,320.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00141227 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00264165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00065838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00067212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Token Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.