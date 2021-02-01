Scotiabank Trims Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$128.00

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$131.00 to C$128.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$117.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$112.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.67.

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

Shares of PBH traded up C$2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$106.75. 90,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,231. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$108.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.06 per share, with a total value of C$96,574.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

About Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.