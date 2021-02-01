ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,673.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $7,673.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,141,883 coins and its circulating supply is 32,458,272 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

