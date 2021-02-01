Scrypta Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 117.7% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $535,099.13 and approximately $265.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,707,320 coins and its circulating supply is 15,907,320 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

